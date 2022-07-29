Menu Content

New Data Finds More Teens Skip Breakfast, More Are Obese Than Before Pandemic

Written: 2022-07-29 11:02:45Updated: 2022-07-29 17:13:08

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that teenagers’ eating habits have become more irregular and that teen obesity has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

According to a report released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday, the percentage of teenagers who skipped breakfast grew from 34-point-six percent in 2019 to 37 percent last year among boys. Among girls, the rate rose from 36-point-nine percent to 39-point-one percent during the cited period.

The rate looks at people who went without breakfast for more than five days over a seven-day period. A higher rate means more teens skipped breakfast.

The report also found that the obesity among teenage boys grew from 13-point-eight percent in 2019 to 17-and-a-half percent last year while the rate among teenage girls climbed from eight-point-one percent to nine-point-one percent.
