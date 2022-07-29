Yoon Stresses Steady Pace of Recovery While Minimizing Severe COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday said minimizing serious COVID-19 cases and deaths while steadily resuming daily lives is the top priority in dealing with the resurgence of the virus.Presiding over the government's daily COVID-19 meeting for the first time, Yoon called for thorough preparation and responses regarding antiviral measures.He said the government should amply fulfill its duty to protect people's lives and ensure public safety, noting that decisions on specific pandemic policies should be based on scientific data and recommendations by experts.The president urged officials to inspect whether there is a lack of testing sites, assess the impact of the resurgence and the cost burden of tests on the public, and ensure there is a sufficient supply of improved vaccines and treatment drugs.Yoon ordered the appointment of Jung Ki-suck, a professor of pulmonary medicine at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, to lead the COVID-19 response headquarters. Jung is currently the head of a recently launched committee of civilian experts on infectious diseases.The president said that if deemed necessary, the members of the advisory panel should be able to attend the daily government meeting to explain the basis and outcome of various pandemic-related recommendations.