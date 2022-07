Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's special committee on livelihood and economic stability approved measures to further expand the current fuel tax reduction.The panel on Friday passed revisions to related laws as it sought to increase flexible taxation on fuel from the current 30 to 50 percent until late 2024.Rival political parties joined hands to approve raising the tax exemption limit for workers' meal payments starting next year from the current 100-thousand to 200-thousand won a month.The relevant bills will head to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee for review on Monday before being brought to the floor during Tuesday's plenary session of parliament.