Public Institutions to be Subject to Cost Cuts, Hiring Reductions in 2H

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will reduce hiring in the public sector next year and slash current costs and operating expenses by ten percent for the second half of this year.The measures were approved on Friday as a part of the government's reform guidelines for 350 public institutions.Casting concerns over bloating and inefficiency in the public sector, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho highlighted the need for reforms as public organizations are funded by taxpayers.The government plans to reduce the quota between the number of existing workers and new hires, while reducing the ratio of managerial positions.Current costs and operating expenses, including salaries, will be cut by more than 10 percent in the second half of the year, with additional cuts of another three and ten percent to be made in 2023.The government will also dispose of unnecessary assets held by these institutions, such as golf club memberships and housing for employees.