Typhoon Songda to Bring Rain, Winds in Jeju, Southern Regions over Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Gusts and heavy rains are expected in southern regions and on Jeju Island this weekend as Typhoon Songda passes the southern island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), after the typhoon dissipates in waters off Shanghai, hot tropical air will flow in, continuing the sweltering heat gripping the Korean Peninsula.Having passed over waters 740 kilometers east of Japan's Okinawa at 9 a.m. on Friday, Songda is now expected to pass by Jeju Island and reach the seas east of Shanghai late Saturday before weakening into a tropical depression some time between Sunday and Monday.Songda's maximum wind speed is currently at 18 meters per second, barely above the 17 meters-per-second criteria that qualifies as a typhoon.It is not expected to grow bigger in size, but will still bring rain.Jeju will see 50 to 150 millimeters from Saturday morning while mountainous areas may report more than 300 millimeters. Rainfall will spread to the mainland’s south coast later on Saturday before affecting the southern regions on Sunday.Strong winds of up to 20 to 30 meters per second are also expected on the island and the southern coast.The weather agency advised people to stay away from coastal areas in Jeju and South Jeolla Province as the tropical storm will bring high waves.