PPP Supreme Council Member Quits to Compel Launch of Interim Party Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

A member of the People Power Party’s(PPP) Supreme Council has resigned in an apparent bid to compel the party to form an interim leadership following a blunder by acting party chief and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong in leaking a text exchange with President Yoon Suk Yeol.Council member and Rep. Bae Hyun-jin made the announcement on Friday, taking responsibility for her party’s failure to live up to public expectations since the Yoon administration took office in early May.Bae apologized to the people and party members, adding that she had pondered the matter since the vacancy of the role by party chief Lee Jun-seok, whose membership was suspended for six months amid suspicions that he had attempted a cover-up in allegations of sexual bribery.It remains unclear, however, whether the remaining eight members of the Council will follow Bae's lead to dissolve the panel and introduce interim leadership, as at least half of the nine members must resign to trigger a dissolution.