Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

New Envoy for N. Korean Human Rights Begins Duty

Written: 2022-07-29 15:44:30Updated: 2022-07-29 17:12:08

New Envoy for N. Korean Human Rights Begins Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Shin-hwa, a political science professor at Korea University, received her credentials and began her duties as Seoul’s new ambassador for North Korean human rights on Thursday.

Lee has been tasked with pursuing cooperative efforts with foreign governments, international organizations and civic groups to address the North's human rights issue for a one-year period.

Stating that she feels a heavy responsibility, the envoy said she will also look into issues pertaining to prisoners of war from the 1950-53 Korean War, as well as abductees and others detained by the North.

Regarding the former Moon Jae-in administration's deportation of two North Korean sailors despite their wish to defect in 2019, Lee said the decision made without due process violated both domestic and international laws.

While the post was established in 2016 upon the enactment of the North Korean Human Rights Act, the position was left vacant since the tenure for inaugural Ambassador Lee Jung-hoon ended in September 2017. The government changed hands to the more liberal Moon Jae-in administration in May 2017.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >