50 Business Regulations to be Eased in Bid to Spur Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will ease a total of 50 regulatory measures in a bid to encourage business investment and revitalize the economy.The announcement was made during a task force meeting on regulatory reform chaired by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on Friday.Choo said the deregulation, covering fields such as new industries, the environment, medicine and health care, is expected to remove hurdles for new corporate investments worth at least one-point-six trillion won.A prime example of the reforms is the relaxing of safety rules on the use of robots and drones. Laws will be revised so that autonomous robots that meet certain conditions pertaining to speed and size, can operate on roads for delivery purposes.Safety tests on drones will also shift from the current inspection of all units to select testing for each model.Other measures to be eased include the installation of wind power generators on the rooftops of schools, apartment buildings and factories and the use of used coffee grounds as fuel or in brick-making.Minister Choo said that regulatory reform should not be a one-off event but a task that continues throughout the five years of the current administration, and promised to accelerate the intensity of the reform drive.