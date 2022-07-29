High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Tops World Ranking for Men

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, who recently won the silver medal at the world championships, rose to top the official men's high jump world rankings.According to World Athletics on Friday, Woo earned one-thousand-388 points as of Tuesday, surpassing Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, who had topped the list since September 2021.This is the first time that a South Korean track and field athlete ranked number one in any discipline governed by the World Athletics. Woo, who stood at number ten on the list in September 2021, rose to the fifth spot as of February of this year, then closed in on the top spot with a second place ranking in May.Last week, Woo finished as the runner-up to Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim at the world championship, matching his own national record of two-point-35 meters set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fourth-place finish.In March, the 26-year-old became the first South Korean to win a title at the indoor world championships with a record of two-point-34 meters. ​Two months later, he won the World Athletics Diamond League competition.