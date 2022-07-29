Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Raises Standard Median Income by 5.47% for 2023

Written: 2022-07-29 18:10:08Updated: 2022-07-29 18:38:56

Gov't Raises Standard Median Income by 5.47% for 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has raised its standard median income by more than five percent on-year for next year, lowering the ceiling for households eligible for monthly state subsidies. 

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, its basic living committee held a session on Friday and decided to mark up the median income for 2023 by five-point-47 percent from a year earlier. 

Median income is a metric used to identify the midpoint of a nation’s income distribution and often used as a marker to provide support for those in the lower half. 

Under the committee's decision, the median monthly income of a four-person household in the country has been set at just over five-point-four million won, from five-point-12 million won this year.  

Under the new guidelines, a four-person household earning less than 30 percent of the median income, or under one-point-62 million won per month, will be eligible for so-called livelihood benefits.

A four-person household earning less than two-point-16 million won per month will be eligible for medical subsidies. Housing support financing will be available for a household making less than two-point-53 million won. 

For a single-person household, the median monthly income for next year has been set at over two million 77-thousand won, up six-point-84 percent from this year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >