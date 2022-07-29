Gov't Raises Standard Median Income by 5.47% for 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has raised its standard median income by more than five percent on-year for next year, lowering the ceiling for households eligible for monthly state subsidies.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, its basic living committee held a session on Friday and decided to mark up the median income for 2023 by five-point-47 percent from a year earlier.Median income is a metric used to identify the midpoint of a nation’s income distribution and often used as a marker to provide support for those in the lower half.Under the committee's decision, the median monthly income of a four-person household in the country has been set at just over five-point-four million won, from five-point-12 million won this year.Under the new guidelines, a four-person household earning less than 30 percent of the median income, or under one-point-62 million won per month, will be eligible for so-called livelihood benefits.A four-person household earning less than two-point-16 million won per month will be eligible for medical subsidies. Housing support financing will be available for a household making less than two-point-53 million won.For a single-person household, the median monthly income for next year has been set at over two million 77-thousand won, up six-point-84 percent from this year.