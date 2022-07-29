Yoon's Approval Rating Dips Below 30% for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest poll shows President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dipped below the 30-percent mark for the first time since taking office on May 10.In a Gallup Korea poll of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, 28 percent of the respondents said Yoon is doing well, while 62 percent said otherwise.Yoon’s approval rating has been slipping for over a month since the second week of June, when it stood at 53 percent.The rating dropped by four percentage points from a week ago to 28 percent, falling below 30 percent for the first time, two and a half months after taking office.The disapproval rating, which stood at around the lower 30 percent level in the second week of June, soared to 62 percent.As for reasons for the disapproval, 21 percent cited controversies surrounding personnel appointments. Other reasons included a lack of experience, incompetence and self-righteousness.In the case of former leaders, President Park Geun-hye's approval rating fell below 30 percent for the first time after two years in office. President Moon Jae-saw his approval rating fall below 30 percent for the first time in April 2021, the last year of his term.The latest poll has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.