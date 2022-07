Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will go on summer vacation next week from Monday to Friday.A presidential official said in a press briefing on Friday that Yoon decided to take a five-day leave, adding he will take a rest and contemplate on how to manage state affairs during his time off.The official said that Yoon has been very busy since taking office and that he will take time to recharge during the break.The presidential office said the Yoon may visit local areas for two to three days during the holiday.When asked how he plans to respond to a possible nuclear test by North Korea during the vacation, the presidential official said that the president will respond appropriately regardless of his leave of absence.