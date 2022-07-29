Yoon Orders Minister to Mull Earlier Starting Age for Elementary School

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his education minister to review ways to allow students to enter elementary school a year earlier.Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said Yoon made the call on Friday after receiving a one-on-one policy briefing from Education Minister Park Soon-ae.Yoon reportedly told the minister to quickly come up with measures to lower the school starting age while maintaining the 12-year school system from elementary to high school.In her policy brief, Minister Park outlined the ministry's plan to lower the age by one year starting as early as 2025 as part of efforts to offset the country's low birthrate and aging society and to reduce educational gaps among preschoolers.Park said that the ministry will actively seek to combine kindergartens and day care centers to enhance public education for preschoolers. She said the ministry will also soon begin in-depth discussions on lowering the starting age from six to five.