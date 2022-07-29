New COVID-19 Cases in 80,000s for 3rd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have registered in the 80-thousands for a third straight day while three more cases of the BA.2.75 subvariant have been confirmed.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 82-thousand-two infections were reported throughout Friday including nearly 400 from overseas.The tally is three thousand fewer than the previous day, but one-point-two times larger than a week ago and nearly double the tally from two weeks ago.The daily caseload continues to rise but at a slower pace.Three more cases of the omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 have been reported, raising the total to seven. All three are South Koreans who arrived from overseas.The number of critically ill patients is also increasing, rising by eight from the previous day to 242, the highest count in two months.Friday added 35 deaths, pushing the death toll to over 25-thousand. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.