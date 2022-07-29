Blinken to Tour Asia, Africa Including ARF in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will tour Asia and Africa for talks on North Korea and other issues.The State Department announced that Blinken will visit Cambodia, the Philippines, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo from August 2 to the 12.In Cambodia, the top diplomat will attend the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum and discuss regional security concerns.Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said in a briefing that Blinken has no plans to meet with North Korean officials and does not know who will attend from the North.The ASEAN Regional Forum is the only multilateral security organization North Korea remains part of. It consists of 27 countries including South Korea, the U.S., China, Japan, the European Union and the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The North Korea nuclear issue is expected to be a key topic at the ARF, held in-person for the first time in three years. Foreign minister Park Jin will also attend.