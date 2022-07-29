N. Korea Has $40M in Unpaid Loans from UN Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has yet to repay nearly 40 million dollars it borrowed from the International Fund for Agricultural Development more than a decade ago.According to the IFAD's 2021 report, the regime's loan balance stands at 39-point-95 million dollars.The UN agency assists financing for agricultural development and food production in developing countries.The fund supported three projects in North Korea from 1996 to 2008 by offering small loans to farmers through the North's central bank and county-level provincial banks. The projects involved silkworm farming, livestock support and growing food in highland areas.The extended loan during that period totaled over 50 million dollars, of which just about ten million has been paid off.IFAD suspended financial transactions with North Korean banks in June 2008.The agency's former president Kanayo Nwanze said in 2011 that aid projects can resume if the North accepts a legally binding agreement to allow IFAD officials into the country to monitor the implementation of projects.Another former chief of the fund, Gilbert Houngbo, said in 2019 that he received a letter from North Korea a few years ago saying it is ready to repay the loan, but the receipt was being hindered due to sanctions.