EU to Express Concern over N. Korea Nukes at NPT Conference

Written: 2022-07-30 13:01:37Updated: 2022-07-30 14:04:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union said it will express concern over North Korea's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs at the tenth review conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty to open on Monday in New York.

In an interview with Voice of America, a spokesperson for the European bloc said Friday that the EU will call for concrete measures to achieve the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

Regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's latest threats issued against South Korea and the U.S., the official urged the regime to refrain from destabilizing acts and respond constructively to Seoul and Washington, who are open to dialogue with Pyongyang.

The NPT review conference is held every five years in New York for talks on disarmament, nonproliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The upcoming gathering comes amid speculation that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test any time.
