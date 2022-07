Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has protested a Dokdo defense drill carried out by the South Korean military.Japanese media reported Saturday that Tokyo's foreign ministry told Seoul that the drill is unacceptable.The South Korean Navy and Coast Guard held a small-scale sea Dokdo defense drill on Friday without mobilizing aircraft.Kyodo News said the reduced scale of the first such drill under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration appears to underline Seoul's intent not to excessively provoke Japan.Tokyo calls on South Korea to stop the drill held twice a year aimed at defending the Dokdo islets. It has also repeated claims to the islets for the 18th straight year in its defense white paper published last week.