Photo : YONHAP News

According to Japanese media, the top diplomats of Seoul and Tokyo may sit down for talks on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings scheduled in Cambodia next week.Foreign ministers Park Jin and Yoshimasa Hayashi are set to attend back-to-back ASEAN meetings in Cambodia from August 3 to the 5.The Yomiuri Shimbun said Saturday the Japanese government is trying to arrange a number of bilateral and trilateral talks on the sidelines of the meetings, including with South Korea and China separately and a three-way meeting with the U.S. and Australia.Minister Park visited Japan earlier this month and discussed pending issues with his counterpart, including wartime forced labor compensation.At the time he said that he hopes to meet Minister Hayashi again in Cambodia.