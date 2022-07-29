Menu Content

Politics

Court Orders State to Compensate Man Injured by Landmine

Written: 2022-07-30 13:33:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The court has ruled the state should compensate a man who was injured after touching a landmine in a restricted area.

On July 11, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the state to pay 40 million won to the individual, 20 million to his wife and ten million won each to his two children in a damages lawsuit filed by the family.

The man in his 70s was preparing to fish near the Han River in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province in July 2020 when he accidentally touched a mine which exploded.

The accident caused injuries to his heart and the accumulation of blood within the pleural cavity known as hemothorax.

The court said though mines were discovered in the area in the past, no signs were put up to alert people. It also stressed the military's duty to find and remove mines to protect people's lives and safety.

But the court said the state is only 70 percent responsible in the latest case as the site where the incident occurred was off-limits to citizens and fishing was banned.
