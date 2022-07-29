Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 80,000

Written: 2022-07-31 11:33:55Updated: 2022-07-31 13:08:06

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 80-thousands amid a resurgence in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 73-thousand-589 infections were reported throughout the previous day including 341 from overseas.

The tally is about 84-hundred fewer than the previous day, but one-point-12 times larger than a week ago and one-point-82 times than two weeks ago. The rise in daily transmissions continues but at a slower pace.

The country's cumulative caseload came to about 19 million-776-thousand.

The number of critically ill patients is also increasing, rising by 42 from the previous day to 284, the highest count in 74 days. The figure nearly doubled from a week ago and quadrupled from two weeks ago.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide rose to 28-point-six percent, with the comparable figure for the capital region climbing above 50 percent to 52-point-nine percent.

Saturday added 20 deaths, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-47. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.
