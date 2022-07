Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment sales transactions in the country fell to a record low in the first half.According to data by the Korea Real Estate Board on Sunday, the number of apartments changing hands nationwide came to 184-thousand-134 in the first six months of the year.It marks the lowest for the first half period since 2006, when the nation started compiling related data.Compared to the first half of 2020 when the transactions hit a record high of 452-thousand-123, the latest figure plunged 59-point-three percent.By region, apartment transactions in Seoul and Incheon tumbled by about 80 percent, respectively during the cited period, to fall below ten-thousand.It marks the first time the first-half figures fell below ten-thousand in Seoul and Incheon.