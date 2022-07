Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday.The president's physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter on Saturday that Biden tested positive for the virus that morning.The White House physician said that the positive test is believed to be a "rebound" experienced by some COVID patients following treatment with an anti-viral drug.O'Connor said Biden has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well.Biden had tested positive last Thursday and had been treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.The U.S. president tweeted on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a rebound case, adding he will be working from home for the next couple of days.