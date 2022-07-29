Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Another PPP Supreme Council Member Resigns Calling for Change

Written: 2022-07-31 12:58:49Updated: 2022-07-31 16:27:26

Another PPP Supreme Council Member Resigns Calling for Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Another member of the ruling party's Supreme Council resigned from the post on Sunday, calling for an overhaul of the party, government and the presidential office.

Rep. Cho Su-jin of the People Power Party (PPP) announced her decision to step down as a council member on Sunday in a press conference at the National Assembly.

Cho said that she is stepping down to take responsibility and respond to the public's call for awakening and change.

The lawmaker said the party, as well as the presidential office and the government need a complete overhaul, while urging lawmakers close to President Yoon Suk Yeol to reflect on the fundamental reasons for the current crisis.

Cho stressed the need of a swift change in the party leadership, which is currently led by acting chair Kweon Seong-dong. Kweon took over the post early this month after the party's chief Lee Jun-seok was suspended for six months.

Cho's resignation comes two days after Rep. Bae Hyun-jin took a similar move to take responsibility for confusion within the party.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >