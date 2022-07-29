Typhoon Songda to Bring Rains to S. Korea Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is expected to see rain on Sunday as Typhoon Songda is heading north toward the high seas off the western coast.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, the rain is expected to continue until Tuesday due to the influence of the typhoon.The season's fifth typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Sunday as it passes over the waters off the country's west coast, but it is likely to bring in hot tropical air and heavy rains.The weather agency forecast up to or more than 250 millimeters of rain near Mount Jiri and more than 200 millimeters for the southern coastal areas until Tuesday.Jeju Island, South Jeolla and Gyeongsang Provinces are expected to see 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.Other parts of the nation are forecast to receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain.The weather agency advised people to stay away from coastal areas in Jeju and South Jeolla Province as the tropical storm will bring high waves.