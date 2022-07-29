S. Korea, US, Japan to Begin 'Pacific Dragon' Missile Tracking Exercise Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, Japan, and the United States will conduct a joint missile exercise to detect and track ballistic missiles in the waters off Hawaii from Monday.According to the South Korean military on Sunday, the three nations will carry out the Pacific Dragon exercise from Monday through August 14.The three nations as well as Australia and Canada will take part in the biennial exercise.The drill, which is held on the occasion of this year's multinational maritime training Rim of Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), focuses on improving tactical and technical coordination among its participants, including the detection, tracking and reporting of ballistic targets.Eight surface vessels and two aircrafts will reportedly participate in the drill, with South Korea sending its 76-hundred-ton Aegis destroyer King Sejong the Great.The South Korean Navy participated in the biennial exercise in 2018 and 2020 under the Moon Jae-in government, but did not disclose details of the drill at the time.