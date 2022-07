Photo : Getty Images Bank

The cumulative sales of electric vehicles in South Korea have approached 300-thousand units.According to data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, a total of 298-thousand-633 units of electric vehicles were sold in the local market as of the end of the first half of this year.At the end of the first half of last year, the figure marked 173-thousand-147 and 125-thousand more units were sold for the following 12 months.In particular, local sales of EVs posted 68-thousand-528 units in the first six months of the year, soaring 73-point-five percent from a year earlier.The accumulative sales of EVs, which marked a mere 860 in 2012, surpassed 50-thousand in 2018 and topped 100-thousand in 2020.