Ruling Party's Acting Chair Steps Down

Written: 2022-08-01 08:27:24Updated: 2022-08-01 12:19:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting chair Kweon Seong-dong of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has offered to resign as three lawmakers quit the party's Supreme Council, calling for party reforms.

Kweon announced his resignation on Sunday via his social media, saying that the party has faced a grave crisis and he is taking responsibility for its failure to meet the public’s expectations.

The acting chair then pledged to make every effort to help the party swiftly implement an emergency committee system.

The resignation came about three weeks after Kweon took over the post on July 8 after the membership of the party's chief, Lee Jun-seok, was suspended for six months, leading to a vacancy in the role.

Kweon made the announcement hours after Rep. Cho Su-jin, a member of the party's Supreme Council, resigned from the post, calling for a complete overhaul of the party, government and presidential office.

Cho's resignation came two days after Rep. Bae Hyun-jin tendered her resignation from the council, while Rep. Yoon Young-seok also stepped down shortly after Kweon offered to resign.
