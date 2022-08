Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will go on summer vacation from Monday to Friday.A presidential official earlier said that Yoon decided to take a five-day leave, adding he will rest and contemplate how to manage state affairs during his time off.The official said that as Yoon has been very busy since taking office, the leave will be a very important opportunity to recharge.The official added that Yoon will visit local areas for two to three days during the holiday.The presidential office did not specify where Yoon will spend his vacation. Former presidents often visited the island of Jeo near Geoje Island in South Gyeongsang Province for presidential retreats.Yoon is expected to look back on the past two months and contemplate how to boost his declining approval rating, which recently fell below to the 20-percent range.