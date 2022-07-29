Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Agree to Conduct 'Theater-Level' Combined Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States have agreed to conduct theater-level combined training in this year's summertime joint exercise based on the concept of an "all-out war."According to a military official in Seoul on Sunday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, made the agreement on Friday during their talks in Washington.The two sides agreed to bolster their joint readiness posture by normalizing or reinforcing combined exercises which have been reduced, adjusted or canceled since 2018.In particular, they agreed to carry out the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on a larger scale this year based on the concept of an all-out war. The exercise is set for August 22 to September 1.The defense chiefs also agreed to restart the allies' high-level Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) meeting. A military official said the meeting will be held in September.Lee and Austin also agreed to hold the Table Top Exercise(TTX) within this year after the EDSCG meeting.The TTX is a discussion-based exercise led by the allies' Deterrence Strategy Committee, evaluating North Korea's military threats and discussing possible responses.