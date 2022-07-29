New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 44,689

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 50-thousand, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 44-thousand-689 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 436 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to nearly 19 million-821-thousand.The daily tally dropped nearly 29-thousand from a day ago, but increased one-point-two times from a week ago and one-point-seven times from two weeks ago. It marks the largest for Monday tallies in 15 weeks.The nation has seen the on-week doubling in infections since early last month, but the pace has slightly slowed from last week.The on-week doubling continues, however, in the number of critically ill patients, which rose by three from the previous day to 287, the most in 75 days. The figure nearly doubled from a week ago and increased three-point-five times from two weeks ago.The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 29-point-nine percent, rising one-point-three percentage points from a day ago.Sunday added 21 deaths, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-68. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.