Electricity Demand Hits Monthly Record in July amid Stifling Heat

Photo : YONHAP News

Electricity demand in South Korea rose to a fresh monthly record last month as people across the country attempted to cope with stifling heat.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Monday, the average monthly maximum electricity demand for July reached a record 82-thousand-seven megawatts, up one percent from the same period last year.The previous high was posted last July when the average of the combined maximum demand recorded every day of the month reached 81-thousand-158 megawatts.The new record comes as power demand surged to an all-time high of 92-thousand-990 megawatts on July 7, breaking the previous daily record of 92-thousand-478 megawatts set on July 24, 2018.With the surge in demand, the country's power reserves dipped to seven-point-two percent at six-thousand-726 megawatts, marking the third time the figure slipped below the ten-percent threshold in July.Attention is being drawn to whether new records will be set next week as the government earlier projected that the nation will see its highest electricity demand in the second week of August.