Gasoline Prices Drop to 1,800 Won/L Range for 1st Time Since Early March

Photo : KBS News

Gasoline prices have fallen to the one-thousand-800-won-per-liter range for the first time since early March.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, the average price of gasoline at pumping stations nationwide stood at one-thousand-897-point-three won per liter as of Sunday, down 247-point-six won from June 30.This comes after the government expanded its fuel tax cut to 37 percent effective on July 1.The ministry forecast that diesel prices will remain higher than gasoline prices. Global diesel prices are expected to stay at high levels due to restrictions in Europe's diesel imports resulting from sanctions on Russia.The average price of gasoline sold by refineries to gas stations during the third week of July stood at one-thousand-690-point-seven won per liter, while diesel was sold on average at one-thousand-823-point-five won per liter.Such figures represent a decrease of nearly 290 won and 279 won, respectively, compared to the fifth week of June.In particular, the supply prices of both gasoline and diesel fell more than 300 won per liter as of Sunday, compared to June 30.