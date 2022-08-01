S. Korea-US Joint Drill to Focus on Repelling N. Korean Attacks on War Footing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. military authorities plan to conduct drills in their upcoming joint military exercise on a swift transition to war footing, while repelling North Korean attacks and launching counterattacks.Seoul's defense ministry unveiled the plan in a report submitted on Monday to the National Assembly's National Defense Committee regarding the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which is set to kick off on August 22 and run through September 1.The ministry said the exercise will be carried out in three stages, with the first stage concerned with the initial response and joint crisis management in the face of an attack by North Korea.In the second stage of the exercise, South Korean and U.S. military will focus on the transition to a war footing and repelling North Korean forces while defending the capital region.In the final stage, drills will center on securing the safety of the metropolitan area as well as launching counterattacks against North Korean forces.Through the drills, the ministry is aiming to operate a means to deter war that integrates diplomacy, information, the military and the economy while also mastering joint crisis management efforts.