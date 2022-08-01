PPP Holds General Meeting of Lawmakers amid Leadership Vacuum

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) convened a general meeting of its lawmakers on Monday afternoon after a wave of resignations saw its acting chief and several of its Supreme Council members step down.Whether the party would introduce an interim leadership committee is expected to top the agenda.Party members Kim Yong-tae and Chung Mi-kyung, members of the Supreme Council, have voiced opposition to the introduction of an interim leadership, saying such a transition is not appropriate unless PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok also resigns.The general meeting has taken place one day after floor leader Kweon Seong-dong announced that he intends to step down from the post of acting chief, a position he assumed some 20 days prior when Lee was suspended from the party for six months.Daegu mayor and senior PPP member Hong Joon-pyo said the entire party leadership should resign to pick a new floor leader.The party floor spokesperson, Yang Kum-hee, said Monday's meeting will focus on collecting opinions from lawmakers on how to proceed in line with the party's charter and rules.