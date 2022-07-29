Sources: Pres. Yoon Opts to Spend Summer Break in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly be spending his week-long summer break in the capital Seoul, going over key state affairs.Multiple sources in the ruling camp and presidential office told Yonhap New Agency that Yoon and the first lady canceled their plans to head out of the city for their vacation, which began on Monday, opting instead to remain in Seoul.The decision comes in the wake of a plummeting approval rating which now stands in the 20-percent range and growing calls for an overhaul within the ruling camp, the government and the presidential office.According to a key source, Yoon is set to heed opinions from various people during his time off, as he looks back on the 12 weeks since his inauguration and mull how to proceed with state affairs.An official at the top office said Yoon wants to first seek a solution to the ongoing chaos within the ruling party as well as come up with ways to appease the public amid worsening sentiment over his performance.