Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have tentatively agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee for National Police Agency chief.According to political insiders on Monday, it was agreed that the hearing will take place on August 8 for Yoon Hee-keun, who is currently the deputy commissioner general of the agency.The agreement follows a request by the presidential office to the National Assembly, which asked for a confirmation hearing report by August 5.Although the appointment no longer requires parliamentary approval now that the deadline has passed, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to wait instead of proceeding with the appointment.