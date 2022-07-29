Politics New Ambassador to China Emphasizes Mutual Respect between Seoul, Beijing

South Korea's new ambassador to China, Chung Jae-ho, has emphasized mutual respect as the key principle in Seoul and Beijing's diplomatic relations.



During his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Chung said that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration considers mutual respect to be very important in advancing bilateral ties, particularly as it applies to the sovereignty of national security.



The remark follows a recent appeal by Beijing to the Yoon government to uphold the former Moon Jae-in government's pledge to forgo the expansion of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) missile system.



Chung, meanwhile, vowed to do his best to find a solution that benefits the shared interests of the two nations, acknowledging that bilateral relations have been plagued by a lack of mutual understanding.



He also pledged to do his best to maintain stable communication between South Korea and China.