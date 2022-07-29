Seoul Mayor Pushes for Taller Public Housing Complexes amid Market Woes

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon says he will pursue the building of high-rise public housing complexes in line with his aim to provide better quality homes for the socially marginalized.Speaking to reporters in Singapore on Monday, Oh announced that old public housing complexes will be redeveloped into much taller structures as he plans to relax restrictions on the floor area ratio that currently imposes a limit on the height of buildings.The mayor plans to extend the height-limit exemption to the Hagye Apartment Complex Five project in northern Seoul, which will introduce "three-generation houses," allowing multiple generations to live under the same roof with separate living spaces.Oh's announcement came during his tour of public housing complexes in Singapore, which he has expressed admiration for.Upon visiting the Pinnacle at Duxton, a complex with the tallest public housing buildings at 50 stories, the mayor reaffirmed his belief that it is possible to build high-quality housing with low price tags.Oh is currently on a seven-day work trip to Singapore and Vietnam.