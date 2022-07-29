Politics DP Chair Candidates Exchange Barbs over Lee Jae-myung's Proposal

The candidates for the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) chair have taken aim at each other over remarks perceived by some to encourage hostility.



In a Facebook post on Monday, Rep. Park Yong-jin took issue with former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, after Lee said that the party should make an online platform enabling the public to criticize candidates they dislike.



Park said he will strive to create a party that no longer engages in the toxic maliciousness of fandom for party members, and instead establish a party that is open to various opinions.



In response to Park's comments, Lee clarified that he wanted to make an online communication platform for the members of the party and the public to be able to freely express their views.



He emphasized that violence, oppressive words and actions are detrimental to achieving the goal the party is pursuing and asked the people to refrain from expressing their opinions in a vitriolic way.



The DP is set to select a new chair on August 28.