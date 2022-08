Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will host U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Seoul later this week, during her visit to South Korea.The two sides will hold talks for about 50 minutes Thursday morning on issues ranging from regional security in the Indo-Pacific, economic cooperation to the climate crisis, Kim's camp said Monday.Following the talks at the Assembly reception room, the two speakers will hold a joint press briefing before heading to lunch.Pelosi has begun a tour of Asian nations that will take her to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.Her delegation includes House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Gregory Meeks, House Veterans' Affairs Committee chair Mark Takano and Korean American congressman Andy Kim.