Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) held a general meeting of its lawmakers on Monday and agreed the current state of the party to be an "emergency" and began a procedure to shift into an interim committee system.After the meeting, PPP floor spokesperson Yang Kum-hee said that out of 89 lawmakers who attended, all but one agreed that the party was in an emergency situation following the resignations of several Supreme Council members.Under Article 96 of the party's constitution, an emergency committee can be launched in such a situation, which includes a vacant chair post or when the Supreme Council is unable to function.Yang however noted the general meeting of lawmakers is simply a process to gather opinions, and that any decision on launching an interim leadership committee will be made at broader party meetings.