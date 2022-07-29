Parties Agree to Hold Hearing for Police Chief Nominee Next Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have tentatively agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for police chief nominee Yoon Hee-keun next Monday.They approved the plan during a parliamentary committee on public administration and security meeting, along with a list of people who will testify in the hearing.Ryu Sam-young, a senior police superintendent, whose attendance was disputed by rival camps did not make the list. Ryu will however attend policy briefings by the National Police Agency and the interior ministry scheduled for August 16. Ryu has been a key figure opposing a new police oversight bureau under the interior ministry.Representatives of the ruling People Power Party and main opposition Democratic Party reached the decision earlier Monday before the committee meeting convened.The hearing was initially agreed for Thursday but the two sides could not bridge differences over the attendance of superintendent Ryu.President Yoon Suk Yeol had last Friday requested that the parliament send over the hearing report by Friday, a deadline that will be missed. Nonetheless, the president is expected to wait for the report and not go ahead with the police chief nominee's appointment as he had said he would consider ongoing circumstances in parliament.