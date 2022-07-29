US, UK, France, Northern Ireland Remain Committed to CVID of N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The United States and other countries expressed concerns about North Korea's nuclear weapons in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty(NPT) review conference.The U.S., Britain, France and Northern Ireland issued a joint ministerial statement on Monday ahead of the Tenth NPT Review Conference at the UN headquarters in New York.In the statement, the countries noted that continued advances in the North's nuclear and missile programs pose a growing threat to their common security.The countries said they remain committed to complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement by North Korea of all its nuclear weapons.They called on the North to cease all nuclear tests and launches that use ballistic missile technology and related activities as required under multiple UN Security Council resolutions.The statement also urged Russia to stop nuclear threats and Iran to return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.