New Police Oversight Bureau under Interior Ministry Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

A new police bureau under the interior ministry will launch on Tuesday.The police bureau overseeing key personnel and policy decisions of the National Police Agency goes into operation on Tuesday following the Cabinet's authorization of revisions of relevant enforcement decrees last week.The bureau is composed of 16 officials and three divisions supporting general management, personnel affairs and local police.Kim Soon-ho, the head of the National Police Agency's National Security Investigation Bureau, will lead the newly established bureau.The launch of the new bureau comes after strong protests within the police force.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min earlier pledged his full support for the police, promising broad communication to ensure that police officials can simply focus on protecting the people's safety and civil rights while keeping their pride.