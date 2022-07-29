N. Korea Claims No Fever Cases for Fourth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that it had no new fever cases suspected to be COVID-19 for a fourth day.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that no new fever cases were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that 49 patients recovered during the same period.The North claimed no new fever cases on Saturday for the first time since May 12, when it released its first official tally.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update on July 6, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to over four-point-77 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that all but 95 people have fully recovered.However, many experts say Pyongyang's statistics lack credibility as the number of deaths is far too low considering the reported caseload.