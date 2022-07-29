University Clears First Lady of Plagiarism

Photo : YONHAP News

The alma mater of First Lady Kim Keon-hee has cleared her of plagiarism in her doctoral papers after conducting an investigation.Kookmin University on Monday announced the result of its probe into Kim's four research papers, including her doctoral dissertation in 2008.The university concluded that three of the papers, including the dissertation, do not constitute plagiarism or research misconduct that seriously deviates from the normally accepted range in academia.The university said it was impossible to verify whether there had been misconduct in the fourth paper.The university formed an inspection committee and conducted an investigation into the papers after allegations of plagiarism emerged.The university added that regardless of the probe results, the five-year verification period has expired for the four papers, all of which were written before August 31, 2012.