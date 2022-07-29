New COVID-19 Cases Rise to over 3-Month High at 111,789

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases rose to its highest in three and a half months amid the continued rise in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 111-thousand-789 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 568 from overseas.The daily tally surpassed 110-thousand for the first time since the latest wave of the virus. The figure marks the largest in 105 days since April 19, when it posted 118-thousand-474.The country's cumulative caseload came to about 19 million-932-thousand, which is likely to surpass 20 million with Tuesday's total.The number of imported cases came to a record high of 568, the largest since the nation reported its first COVID-19 case on January 20 in 2020.The number of critically ill patients dropped by five from the previous day to 282. The figure, however, increased one-point-68 times from a week ago and three-point-one times from two weeks ago.The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide slightly fell to 29-point-five percent as the government secured more beds.Monday added 16 deaths, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-84. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.