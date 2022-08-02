S. Korea Condemns Pyongyang at NPT Review Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior government official has criticized North Korea as being the only country in the world that openly develops nuclear weapons by abusing the Nonproliferation Treaty(NPT).Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Ham Sang-wook unveiled the stance at the Tenth NPT Review Conference which kicked off in New York on Monday.Ham, who attended the meeting as a government representative, cited that Pyongyang launched an unprecedented 31 ballistic missiles this year alone and is presumed to have concluded all necessary technical preparations to conduct a seventh nuclear test.In a message to the world, Ham stressed that its response to the North Korean nuclear issue will not only serve as a message to Pyongyang but also as a litmus test on the viability of the NPT system itself.He then urged the North to stop all provocations, observe UN Security Council resolutions, return to full compliance with the NPT and to realize a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.Ham was quick to add, however, that Seoul has repeatedly made clear that its doors are open to dialogue with the North.