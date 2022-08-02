PPP Leadership Passes Motion Convening Committees to Review Leadership Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), which has been embroiled in an internal feud over who will take charge of the party, is a step closer to dissolving the current leadership and appointing interim party runners.The PPP's executive council on Monday passed a motion to convene the party’s standing national committee and national committee to discuss whether to transition the ruling party to emergency mode.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, the party’s chief policymaker Sung Il-jong and Reps. Bae Hyun-jin and Yoon Young-seok passed the motion on Tuesday during a closed-door Supreme Council meeting.Although Bae and Yoon had earlier expressed their intent to step down from the party's top council, they attended Tuesday’s meeting as their letter of resignations were yet to be processed.Kim Yong-tae and Chung Mi-kyung, council members opposed to the dissolution, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.The party’s floor spokesperson, Park Hyeung-soo, said the motion to convene the two party committees was passed after four of the Supreme Council’s seven sitting members took part in the meeting.With the passage of the motion, the party’s national committee and standing committee are set to convene as early as Friday.